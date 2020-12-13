I would like to know if Democrats share ideas with communists, socialists and fascists. Democrats now are not the Democrats of old.
I have a list of 20 nations that went socialist, and it didn’t work for any of them. Most of them have dictators now. In 1994, R.J. Rummel’s book “Death by Government” stated about 110 million people, foreign and domestic, were killed by communist democide from 1900 to 1987. None of the socialist nations were able to gain their freedom again. Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia are not even nations anymore. Evidently, a desire for freedom can cost your life.
I’m almost 88 years old, and it won’t bother me for very long, but I have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and I feel deep sorrow for them. The way the election turned out, socialism may be on the way. I can’t understand why socialists are allowed in our government, especially in our senate.
The president-elect just blows in the wind. No help there.
Thomas McGee
Paris
