I like to think of cemeteries as a big book, and it is within this book the many individual stories of its residents. Some of these stories are long and complex, some are full of love or sadness and some are tragically short. As a professional cemeterian, I work daily in the preservation and restoration of cemeteries. My favorite part of these daily visits is thinking about the periods of time these people lived in and how different life today is. But it is not the age of a cemetery that makes it a great book, but the stories within it that make the book great. I would like to tell one story out of the Reno Historic African American Cemetery book.
Richard Bills was born in 1895 in Paris to Henry and Rosana Bills. He worked with his father on a farm in Reno until he was inducted into the Army on Aug. 3, 1918. He was assigned as a wagoner in the 816th Pioneer Infantry, sailing overseas on the SS Ceramic to Brest, France, in October 1918. Although Bills arrived fewer than 30 days before the end of the war, a lot of work remained to be done. The 816th Pioneer Infantry, among many things, would follow the front lines and run ammunition and supplies to the front. They would also bring the wounded back for medical attention. They served a critical role in keeping communication lines open and performed an important service that contributed to the success of American units.
In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month, the Armistice between the Allies and Central Powers took effect, thus ending the First World War. Although the war had ended for most, there were hundreds of thousands of bodies that had been hastily buried on and around the front lines. The 813th, 815th and 816th Pioneer Infantries were charged with the overwhelming task of collecting the remains of men who had made the ultimate sacrifice. Bills worked to provide a proper burial for America’s fallen soldiers and was one of the thousands of African American men from the Pioneer Infantries to help build the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, in Romagne, France, which contains the largest number of American military dead in Europe. He arrived home Aug. 1, 1919, after being overseas for 10 months. Bills eventually got married and lived in Reno until his death Jan. 14 1934. He was just 38 years old.
The first time I walked into Reno Historic African American Cemetery and saw Bills’ monument, I felt a pull on my heart. His upright marble military issued marker was badly damaged by either a tree or a vandal, and I knew that a replacement was long overdue. Upon further research and fascination with Mr. Bills, I realized a simple typewriter stroke in 1934 caused an error I could correct in 2020. His marker had him in the 806th Pioneer Infantry, and after applying and getting approval for a replacement, Richard Bills will have a brand new, historically correct marker to claim his final resting place.
Reno Historic African American Cemetery, formally known as “Reno Cemetery” or “Reno Black” on some death certificates, was abandoned, then rediscovered by citizens in 2012. The City of Reno eventually took ownership of the land, and immediately began investing in its preservation. A granite monument now stands on the grounds, within the chain link fence tucked away quietly on Highway 82. A dedication ceremony is scheduled at Reno Historic African American Cemetery for 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 2020, the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I.
When I attend this dedication, I will be admiring an American soldier named Richard Bills and his service to our country. I will think about how I am currently writing my own story, and how before long it will end and I too will become part of the book.
