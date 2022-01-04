Just as Texas was shaking off Covid-19’s delta variant wave, word broke elsewhere of rising infections due to the omicron variant. Not long after omicron was found in Texas, case numbers here are rising again too.
Data from other countries and other U.S. regions suggest omicron is more contagious than previous variants, but less deadly. That’s good news, but it’s also fueling a new rise in hospitalizations. To help our local medical facilities ride this wave, the public should adhere to local public health official advice on avoiding infection.
Covid-19 vaccines, developed under the Trump administration, remain a tried and true solution to prevent hospitalization and death. There is evidence that the omicron variant can infect the vaccinated, but also evidence showing that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines boost antibody levels to help fend off serious infection.
Vaccines are available, for free, at various locations in the Red River Valley, including pharmacies, doctor’s offices and vaccine clinics. They are available for children and adults alike.
Other suggestions remain the same as they have since the start of the pandemic — mask up when indoors away from home, avoid crowds, and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
Although omicron appears to be less deadly — perhaps it’s the first in a line of variants that will bring Covid-19 in line with the flu in terms of danger — it’s important that we, as a community, take steps to prevent infection. Not only will it help our very tired health care workers who must deal with the influx of cases, but it will help keep our children in school and help working adults to earn a steady income. Many children suffered educationally during school closures and remote learning, and they need to be in school in person to close that gap. And with many people in our own communities living paycheck to paycheck, they literally can’t afford to get sick.
American Founding Father Benjamin Franklin said “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Hundreds of years later, that’s still pretty sound advice.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.