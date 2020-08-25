My mother was only 4 years old when the ratification of the 19th Amendment gave votes to women in August 1920. As we now mark the 100th anniversary of that event, I can see that her generation enjoyed benefits far beyond the ballot box. Let’s review some of the new dimensions of the movement for women’s equality that opened up once the franchise had been secured.
In 1848, when the first women’s rights convention took place in Seneca Falls, New York, American women were deprived of legal rights in virtually all dimensions of their lives. They were excluded from higher education and most professions. The British common law declared that in marriage, “husband and wife are one and that one is the husband.”
When a woman married, she lost all control over her finances. Any wages she earned went directly to her husband, and she couldn’t own property under her own name. If her marriage dissolved, custody of the children automatically went to her husband.
With the ratification of the 19th Amendment, approximately 30 million women became voters, the largest expansion of the franchise in American history. But this didn’t mean the end of the battle for equality. Although women could now vote, their entry into elected office was extremely slow. In 1917, there was one woman in the House of Representatives; by 1929, only eight more women had been elected to the House and none to the Senate.
After 1920, many of the activists in the suffrage army put their energies into other reform efforts, including labor, international peace and civil rights. Over the next half-century, the most fundamental changes for American women had less to do with voting than with labor participation. By 1950, 29% of women were in paid employment, and the rate continued to rise.
By 1950, one-third of working women were mothers of children under 18; today, the figure is more than 70%. The challenge of balancing work and family became one of the defining struggles for women in the late 20th century, leading to new campaigns for equal pay, accessible day care and an equitable division of labor within the home.
The most recent movement for equality has focused on ending sexual harassment in the workplace. Harassment had long been accepted as the inevitable cost of being a woman in the male-dominated work world, but in the 1970s, women began to develop legal tools to fight it as a form of discrimination.
In 1994, the number of women in the House jumped from 28 to 47, and in 2018 a record 102 women won House seats — 89 Democrats and 13 Republicans. Today, one quarter of U.S. senators are women, the highest number ever, though still far below women’s share of the population.
The other two branches of government also show the increasing significance of women. In 1981, Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman on the Supreme Court; today there are three. Only the presidency, the highest glass ceiling, has so far remained stubbornly closed to women. In the 2020 presidential election, the Democratic primary field included six women. Three women have been major-party nominees for vice president, the Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, the Republican Sarah Palin in 2008; and the Democrat Kamala Harris this year.
Looking back at this history, it’s clear that the 19th Amendment wasn’t the end of a movement but an extraordinary milestone in the ongoing fight to extend and protect American democracy.
