This parental life goal process can go the way of freedom or bondage, true or false knowledge, good or bad character and just or corrupt judgements; it is our choice.
The same cause (formation) of an individual’s self-construction or destruction is the same for institutions. Is America being strengthened or weakened by our formations; and do other nations justly and respectfully fear our formations, or do they disrespectfully belittle and mock them?
Paris, a small American town, in a small Lamar County, within a super large Texas state and one of 50 United States was once considered a nation of nations to be exemplified; as was Bethlehem-Nazareth-Jerusalem-Israel. What formation have we chosen that has brought us to our current “state of the union” and position in the world? Can Paris, Lamar County, become “the saving standard” for the rest of the state and nation? If not, why not? If yes, where do we begin?
May I suggest starting at the foundation of every institution we have here (family, church, school, business, social organizations, laws and governments); otherwise, we may end up like the ancient Roman Empire and Israel.
Ancient Rome (refused to accept) and Israel (chose to abandon) tried to form its laws, government and society on finite man as god, along with its mythical gods that were no more than exaggerated humanity. This eventually resulted in each going their own way, speaking their own truth and living their own life, instead of the way, the truth and the life. This humanism formation was not sufficient to withstand the strong winds of the infinite Creator’s universal principles of life. Private and public life formations lost their value, meaning, order and fulfillment leading to their fall and eventual rebirth to some degree in Christian formation. This same humanism formation is recognized as a religion by the United States Supreme Court [367 U.S. 488,495 n. 11 (1961)], and one could say this is the fastest growing religion in America today. Religion in America is booming, just not in Christianity, because we have abandoned the faith and formation of our forefathers.
Christian formation must be the foundation and cornerstone for all of our institutions in Paris, Lamar County, Texas and the USA if we hope to keep from becoming another fallen city, county, state and nation. Return to the foundation of our forefathers and begin rebuilding the biblical standards that formed our success at home and abroad.
Here is a sample for public schools (K-12 and Paris Junior College): first, start daily with the Lord’s Prayer, second is the Pledge of Allegiance to the USA, Texas and Christian flags. Post on the main entrance wall The 10 Commandments, Cross of Christ and the 49 Commands of Christ that identify 49 character qualities of Him for us to identify with. Have boys taught by men, girls taught by women, except in choir, band and drama. Students with higher aptitudes can help those with lesser aptitudes, creating a spirit of service and teamwork. Independent school districts, you lead the way this coming fall semester.
