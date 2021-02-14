I’m a binge watcher, and Netflix is definitely my dealer for binging TV shows. My latest spree happened Wednesday and Thursday as I devoured the third season of “Cobra Kai.”
Debuting on YouTube Red in 2018, “Cobra Kai” picks up 34 years after the events of 1984’s “The Karate Kid,” with Ralph Macchio returning as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Refreshingly, the story is primarily told from Johnny’s point of view. He’s now in his 50s and working as a handyman in Reseda after his stepfather cut him off from the family’s weatlh following the death of Johnny’s mother. Johnny has a son, Robby, an ex-wife, a wheelbarrow full of bad decisions and an undying love for all things “cool” in the 1980s.
Meanwhile, Daniel has become a successful husband, father and car dealership owner, where much of his advertising leans on his fame as an All-Valley Karate Tournament champion. Sam, his teenage daughter, plays heavily into the story as Daniel’s first Miyagi-Do student. The beloved Mr. Miyagi has passed away, and Daniel struggles to maintain balance without his mentor.
Season 1 shows the rekindling of the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny, both of whom form dojos to train students. Daniel continues the Miyagi-Do dojo with Sam and her fellow students from school while Johnny resurrects Cobra Kai. Unlike the Cobra Kai under Johnny’s sensei, the downright evil John Kreese — who returns to the series with Martin Kove brilliantly reprising the role — Johnny’s students are a rag-tag bunch who, like teenage Daniel, want to learn how to protect themselves from bullies. Season 2 continues that rivalry, now complicated by the fact that Robby wants to learn Miyagi-Do instead of Cobra Kai’s Tang Soo Do. By the season’s end, Cobra Kai’s champion is left physically broken in a fight that also mentally and physically scars Miyagi-Do’s champ.
Season 3 picks up weeks after the fight, and necessity brings fans something they probably thought they’d never see — Johnny and Daniel teaming up, more than once. Kreese, brought back into the fold by Johnny, has highjacked Cobra Kai. Johnny creates a new dojo while Daniel’s Miyagi-Do dojo once again rises from the ashes. All three senseis set sights on the 51st annual All-Valley Karate Tournament.
Season 3 also sees Daniel return to Okinawa, where he traveled to with Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid 2,” so be prepared to see some familiar faces from that film.
“Cobra Kai” is packed with action, comedy and drama, and it’s one of the few shows that stretched me to the limits of binge watching. Nearly every time I told myself I was watching the last episode before bed, a cliffhanger would compel me to say “just one more.” This is arguably the best TV series ever produced by YouTube, so why YouTube canceled it after production on Season 3 wrapped is beyond me. Thankfully, Netflix picked up the baton in June 2020 and delivered Season 3 on Jan. 1. All three seasons, 30 half-hour episodes, are now on Netflix, which renewed “Cobra Kai” for a fourth season ahead of the third season premiere.
