Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, restarted operations Wednesday, nearly a week after it was forced to shut down after its computer systems were hacked.
The disruption has caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast amid distribution issues and panic buying, and it’s expected to take several days before deliveries return to normal.
The attack by a hacking group known as DarkSide has raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure.
There’s not much us regular Joes can do about what happened, but the attack should be a wake up call about the safety of our accounts and information on the internet. What happened to Colonial Pipeline — a ransomware attack — can happen to anyone online. It’s happened to our local school districts. Even the email of a local funeral home isn’t safe — emails seeking gift card numbers were sent Wednesday from a hacked email address.
What can we do? We can make sure we’re following the latest advice for internet safety. Here’s a few tips:
• Keep personal information professional and limited.
• Keep your privacy settings on.
• Practice safe browsing.
• Never click anything sent by email that you were not expecting to receive.
• Choose strong passwords.
• Make sure online purchases are completed through secure sites.
For more, visit Kaspersky cybersecurity at usa.kaspersky.com.
Klark Byrd
