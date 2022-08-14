It’s encouraging to see some clarification by State Sen. Brian Hughes, R-Mineola, on what he meant when he crafted the ban on critical race theory being taught in Texas public schools. The Texas Legislature passed the ban in December last year as Senate Bill 3.
Hughes’ clarification came a little more than a week ago before the State Board of Education as it considers a new social studies curriculum for Texas public schools.
Critical race theory, a university-level approach that examines how racism is embedded in all aspects of society, has been used by many over the past year as a catch-all phrase to include anything about race taught or discussed in public schools.
Texas educators have struggled with the new law that left many questions about how teachers could approach the subject of slavery and led some in efforts to remove books from school libraries and curriculum that deal with the consequences of slavery and racism in American history.
“That bill is not an attempt to sanitize or to teach our history in any other way than the truth — the good, the bad and the ugly — and those difficult things that we’ve been through and those things we’ve overcome,” the Texas Tribune reported Hughes as saying in an Aug. 1 article. “No one is saying that we don’t have systemic racism. But what we’re saying is, we’ve made a lot of progress. We have a long way to go. But the way to get there is to come together as Americans.”
Hughes’ testimony came as the board considered how to update the state’s social studies curriculum known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or the TEKS. It’s a process done every eight years for the state’s public schools and one that local teachers follow in developing day to day lesson plans. Drafts of the updated curriculum for all social studies-related courses are available online at the Texas Education Agency website.
“We still teach that really bad things were done by people of particular races, and it may be that in teaching those things, students may feel guilty about that,” Hughes reportedly said. “What we’re saying is you don’t say, ‘Little Johnny, little Jimmy, you should feel bad because of what your forebears did.”
I agree with the Texas Monthly’s assessment that the law that bans critical race theory being taught, which is a good thing, has resulted in political rhetoric calling for greater scrutiny not only on what is taught but what information students should have access to when it comes to sex, gender and race. The scrutiny and resulting criticism of teachers has resulted in good teachers leaving the profession and has provoked unrest in communities across the state.
I salute our own state senator, Brian Hughes, for coming forward and for clarifying the real purpose of the law he helped craft.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
