The Covid-19 vaccines began to roll out across the world last week — I would say “finally,” but that is really not the word I want to apply to the event. I think “luckily” is a better word.
Most vaccines take years — even decades — to concoct, but the coronavirus vaccine began to be administered just nine months after the pandemic began its sweep across the world. That really is a remarkable thing, given everything I’ve read over the years about the way medicines are made and the way the pharmaceutical industry operates.
Late last week, the vice president and his wife, along with the U.S. surgeon general, sat before live cameras and received Covid-19 vaccinations with the aim of reassuring American the vaccine is safe. Pence called the shot a “medical miracle that could eventually contain the raging coronavirus pandemic.” The current president hasn’t taken the vaccine yet.
From everything I’ve read and heard, this “Warp Speed” roll out did not happen simply because President Donald Trump wished it so. It is based on decades of research in the biomedical and pharmaceutical industry, long years of basic research that laid the foundation that allowed the scientists and physicians to get to a finished product quickly when it was so sorely needed.
The history of vaccines is filled with thousands of years of inability to do anything productive at all in the face of a killer contagion, fraught with lots of trial and even more error and waiting hopelessly on mankind’s understanding of science and technology and its ability to communicate knowledge amongst the healers to catch up with mankind’s growing vulnerability to communicable diseases.
It is science that should be acknowledged for the vaccine. It was scientists who realized that the work they’d been doing all along, in their step-by-step, slow, methodical way, to make new ways to deliver vaccines could be made to work against this new, deadly virus. This medical miracle boils down to being in the right place at the right time with the right tools and knowledge already in place. They just had to commit to buckle down, put in the overtime and take those last steps.
So, the vaccines are on their way. It may take a while for the makers to produce enough to get shots out to enough people to quell the contagion and to allow things to get back to normal again. We just have to stay the course — keep wearing masks and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — until enough people are protected from the virus and we can feel safe once more in a crowd.
We should consider ourselves lucky. We have been bloodied by this pandemic, yes, but there is still time to bring most of the people of the world through this madness. We should thank our doctors and our scientists for coming through with the save. They deserve our thanks.
People are dying even now. Thousands and thousands of people every day all across the world are getting sick and still there are those who deny that what is happening is real, that it is dangerous, that it is something that can happen to them and their loved ones, that can end their lives.
When the vaccine finally becomes available to everyone, there will still be those who refuse it, who will deny the need for it, deny the truth. Those are the truly unlucky ones.
