Few things do the heart as good as seeing many people come together for a good cause. On Saturday, that scene played out at Pine Ridge Golf Course as teams took to the greens not only for a good time, but to provide Habitat for Humanity with the money it needs for it to continue its mission in Lamar County. Smiles could be seen at every hole, and laughter erupted at the redneck holes. In the end, though, Habitat for Humanity will be able to continue building homes for deserving families and helping homeowners with some much-needed restoration through the Brush With Kindness program.
Thumbs up this week too for Samm Brown and his work for Paris Junior College. The murals of Pyro the Dragon look fantastic, and that will surely go a long way in providing a boost in school spirit. Brown quietly did the work — it was someone who spotted him who thought his artwork merited a story in the local newspaper — and it did.
Thumbs down to the Texas foster care system that for years has been failing the very people it’s supposed to protect: children. The state has been reprimanded time and time again for its poor care of foster children, and has anything been done about it? No, and it likely won’t until the public holds government officials’ feet to the fire. If Texas really wants to prove it’s pro-life, it needs to care for the lives that are entrusted to its care.
