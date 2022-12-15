I’m still free, I have my own vehicle and I can get around well enough to go and do a few things. Not unassisted, cane or walker is still my irritating companion. It was a physical therapy day, so I put on my jacket and put my key fob and my phone in the right hand pocket and left.
Well, I told my husband, all the dogs and my cat goodbye. I know, but it seems rude not to tell the dogs and cat “I’ll be home soon, help daddy.” I really don’t think I’m the only pet parent who does this.
Anyway, I went through the hall, past the washroom and into the garage. Now, our garage began life as a dairy barn. After we lived in it while we built the house, it became a two-car garage, washroom and storage room.
It’s a little narrower than a regular garage.
Now, since I’m picky about my vehicles and I’m even pickier right now about our nearly new replacement vehicle we had to buy after my wreck in September, this can be a little problem.
If we don’t both park exactly right, I mean exactly right, my driver side door edge will bump his door. It won’t dent. but it can over time leave a tiny white bit of paint on my door edge.
So I’m getting in my SUV carefully holding the door so it won’t bump his car. As I sit down on the seat there is a very loud, horrible CRUNCH. I realized immediately that I had done something serious.
My jacket had swung under my hip and there it was, my phone. I didn’t think the key fob would crunch that way but could definitely provide a hard surface for my phone to crack against. I just sat there. My phone has a protective screen cover and a case, but it’s not like it has an Otterbox on it.
I reach down finally and pull the jacket and pocket out from under me.
I get up the courage to reach in and sure enough, my fingers find a piece of broken plastic, then a second piece. It’s over, I’ve destroyed my beloved little iPhone!
My stomach drops. I bring out the pieces. But wait. What’s this? Its green plastic.
My phone has no green plastic? I dig out the fob. It’s fine, it has no green plastic.
I slowly bring my phone out. It’s just fine!
I fish around in my pocket and come out with a crushed plastic hummingbird!
What on earth? Finally I remember that a few weeks ago I found one of the hummingbirds had come loose from my solar hummingbird spiral. I picked it up, put it in my pocket and was going to fix it so it could be reattached. Then I forgot about it and the weather warmed to above jacket level.
I was so relieved. I was so happy my phone and fob were OK. I was overjoyed that the crunch hadn’t been an expensive necessary piece of technology.
As I tried to piece the little hummingbird back together I realized it was hopeless. After my more than ample backside crushed it there was no gluing it back.
I’m sorry little bird, but I’m sure glad you weren’t a phone.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
