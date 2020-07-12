I am writing in response to a commentary by Sally Boswell on July 7, “More GOP on board to wear masks.”
Ms. Boswell starts off her piece, “Wow. Republicans in masks, really? It’s about time.” Sounds a little snarky to me.
Nonetheless she goes on to tell us that for six months the large majority of conservatives across the country have refused to heed the warnings about the danger of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or to follow the recommendations to stay away from crowds and to wear face coverings.
First off, I was not aware until the middle of March that I needed to social distance and wear a mask. Secondly, where did she get her stats? How does she know whether the individual behind the mask was liberal or conservative? Was she making assumptions or maybe she’s psychic?
As far as staying out of large crowds, I don’t think that the protesters, looters, arsonists and anarchists were conservative. I’m a conservative Texan, so I guess she is calling me a hypocrite and a moron. I’ve been called worse by better. You, Ms. Boswell, are the hypocrite. Like all liberals, your hatred of our president, Donald Trump, has skewed your logic.
I would hope that anyone attending a convention or rally anywhere would take the recommended precautions for their own sake as well as for others.
Fran Swaim
Paris
