There’s a developing, concerning statewide trend that’s also being seen here in the Red River Valley — demand for a first dose vaccine shot is falling, and there’s trouble getting second dose recipients to come back.
As a result of this decreased demand, the Paris-Lamar County Health District is halting its weekly mass vaccination clinics at Love Civic Center. Plans are to continue smaller clinics at another location as demand warrants.
The troubling trend comes at a time when just more than 25% of all Texans — about 29 million — are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department’s records. It also comes at a time when regional active case counts and hospitalizations remain low. That might trigger a false sense of safety or victory, but beware, the fight isn’t over yet.
Albeit slower than during the height of the pandemic in 2020, new cases continue to be found as community spread is still happening. We are far from herd immunity, if herd immunity is the goal, and measures to help slow the spread — despite the vaccine — should still be in use, health officials say. That includes wearing masks and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.
None of the three vaccines with U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency approval offer 100% protection — you can still contract Covid-19 even with a vaccine. However, those who are vaccinated and contract the virus experience less severe symptoms, and the vaccines are almost completely effective in preventing hospitalizations.
Boxers don’t win matches when they’ve got their opponent on the ropes. It takes a knock-out punch or going the distance through 12 rounds win. We might have Covid-19 on the ropes, but now is not the time to walk away from the fight.
Klark Byrd
