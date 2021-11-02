My association with the University of Texas began very early on, I was 5.
No, not a prodigy. I had an uncle who was in charge of buildings at UT, and he brought me a burnt orange and white sweatshirt for my fifth birthday. I liked it so much I slept in it for weeks, according to my mom.
My dad was a big football fan back then, so I, with his help, started keeping up with Longhorn football. I rose and fell with every win and loss that first season I followed. My mom thought I was a little too into the winning and losing thing when I “accidently” hurled my blue Lionel train engine out of my bedroom window after hearing the Longhorns lost to that team from Oklahoma in 1957, my first year of keeping track. But things got better as the Longhorns dominated the next eight years, So, that was good news.
The news wasn’t so good — not unlike the Longhorn season so far this year — for my first Cotton Bowl. It was 1963 and a chilly day in Dallas as we — Dad, my Dallas uncle and cousin and I — made our way through the Cotton Bowl crowd to our seats behind the endzone. I’m pretty sure I had never been more excited about anything in my life than I was that day, being at the Cotton Bowl about to watch the Longhorns destroy that evil team from across the Sabine.
Turns out things did not go the way I had planned. Evil won the day as the Longhorns lost 13-0. One fan felt my young ire after I kicked the celebrating Louisiana State University guy in the back. My sportsmanship has improved since that day.
Still, I told my dad that day as I had time and time before that I was going to go to UT. And he said, as he had said time and time before, “We’ll see.” I did finally make it, and it was an experience I would not trade. Football games did play a big role in my enjoyment of my UT days. Texas-OU weekends were always good-natured, drunken exchanges between students with OU on one side of Commerce Street and Longhorns on the other side in Dallas.
At one of those Red River rivalry games I was on TV, so I was told once back in Austin. Back in those ancient days, the camera crews would scan the crowds and zoom in on something that caught their fancy. I was carrying five soft drinks down the aisle steps of the Cotton Bowl during the game. I had two in each hand, and one I was holding with my mouth. The guys watching the game in the dorm TV room said they all yelled when they saw me. I was the dorm “celebrity” when I got back that night. Some of the guys “honored” me by throwing me in the showers fully clothed.
Hook ’em!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.