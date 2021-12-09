I’ve been asked numerous times how I come up with something to write about every week for 40-plus years. The answer is I usually have six or seven ideas every week. I have to decide which one will be more appealing or more appropriate. A shortage of ideas is not a problem to my somewhat deranged mind. After all, I once wrote a column on snake manure.
But the other day I was asked how I write. Did I pick a subject, do an outline and number my points? No, no I do not.
In fact, I basically violate every rule of writing. And I have since high school.
A writer is supposed to write the body of a story, column or essay first, then put in the introduction and conclusion. Nope, I have to get the opening lines first, then let the story develop. Without my opening, I’m just not happy.
The last time I did an outline was senior year of high school, and it was only because it was required. I hated it — almost as much as I hated diagramming sentences. That might as well have been advanced algebra to me. And let me tell you, algebra was the bane of my existence back then.
Writers are advised to not try and write something all at once. Outline, rough draft, then final creation is the standard format. Take your time and carefully build it, then polish it.
Again, nope. Doesn’t work for me.
First, I see, hear or think of something that inspires me. If I’m writing a feature story, I do the interview and then consider all I heard, all I took notes on. I consider the photos and what I will do with them. I think about ideas and if it still seems like something that people would enjoy, I park it in the brain cells, and let it perk, bubble and ferment for several days.
I may be mowing and a phrase pops up. I can be reading or watching TV and the article or column wiggles to the forefront. Ideas pop up, whole paragraphs appear. No, I don’t write them down. Once they emerge, they’re mine. After two to three days, I’m ready.
I almost always write at night, frequently after Thomas, the cat and dogs are snoozing away. Then, in the quiet of night time, I start to write. It just flows out. There isn’t really much strain or thought. It’s as if the entire piece was all nicely assembled and ready to go in my mind, and I just let that transfer through my fingers to the computer keyboard. After the conclusion, I reread it. I usually buff a few sentences to a better glow. But then I hit send to my editor and poof! It’s out of my brain and hands.
Occasionally I have a final or better thought and may replace or add that and electronically beg for it to be added or changed.
It’s seldom a challenge for me to write, and it’s never hard work. It’s something I almost have to do to be happy. I went two months between not writing after retirement before I started writing for other publications than the ones we sold.
I wrote my first story at age 6. Beatrix Potter, author of The Tale of Peter Rabbit, would definitely have recognized her story with some alterations, I’m afraid.
But that was the start. Writing is as normal to me as breathing. There were several teachers who helped me down the path of writing. My prodigious reading habits didn’t hurt.
So, that’s how my mind works. That’s how I wrote what you’re reading right now. It’s not a matter of talent, I don’t believe. It’s a matter of an overactive brain that sees, enjoys and remembers so many things. I think if I didn’t write about the world we live in and it’s amazing progression, I probably would lose my mind. Instead, I just let things escape the confines of my brain cells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.