My sister has been spending time lately posting online about the kinds of toys she used to play with as a kid. She has emailed me about it a couple times, and her posts pop up on my Facebook page from time to time. We’ve talked about it some when we speak on the phone. I wonder what she will think about Mr. Potato Head losing his gender in his name?
The company that puts out the toy called Mr. Potato Head last week announced they would begin to call it Potato Head without the male prefix, which they say will allow kids to create spud families of any gender combination to reflect the way families can, sometimes, be in real life.
Rather than just accept that the toy company is at least trying to be more inclusive, the internet trolls immediately jumped on it, flooding the web with ham-fisted witicisms and lame attempts at humor. Then, the toy company belatedly rose to the bait and released an explanatory missive about how Mr. Potato Head wasn’t going anywhere, they were just trying to promote inclusivity in our changing world.
All in all, I would say, inclusivity is a good thing. I think the world needs more inclusivity. Starting small is never a bad thing when you’re trying to change the world.
Dolls have long been a point of contention when it come to the issue of gender bias. “Boys don’t play with dolls or cups and saucers; that’s for girls” is the way it was explained to me when I was a kid. “Boys play with action figures and guns and trucks.”
That never made sense to me.
I never played with dolls as a kid. I liked puzzles and books best. I remember spending a lot of time with my Etch-A-Sketch, and even though I have next to no artistic ability, I loved coloring and drawing on the sidewalks with those big hunks of colored chalk. No Easy-Bake Oven for me; I much preferred baking up little plastic bugs and snakes and rats with my Creepy Crawlers Kit.
Dressing up those fashion dolls was never my thing. When my kid sister was little, she played with Barbies, endlessly, moving seamlessly into all things “fashionable,” like hair curlers and makeup and boys. The “Dating Game” toy in the house was not mine, believe me.
When I was a senior in high school, Memaw bought me a “Betsy Bride” doll for Christmas, with its white satin dress and a bouquet she could actually throw as she glided down the aisle on a spring loaded platform. I was appalled. I thanked her kindly, told her I was way too old for dolls and she was obviously projecting some sort of weird wishful-thinking on me. I never touched the thing again. My mother played with that doll more than I ever did. I know she kept it around the house for years after I moved out. It creeped me out.
Toys should educate as well as entertain children of all ages and genders. Forcing a child to play with one kind of toy over another because it is “for girls” or “for boys” is akin to child abuse, in a way. It is the parents who decide which toys get handed to which kids; they are the ones who select the toys, the children will play with anything mom or dad hands them. If left to decide on their own, most children will play with toys that feed their intellectual needs and their basic interests. How many times have you seen a child happily entertain themselves with something as non-specific as a cardboard box or a wad of brightly colored paper?
The world is drowning in gender inequality. Isn’t it time we stop trying to force kids into gender roles and start toying with the idea of simply making them better people?
