I may be a hypocrite after writing a column that was less than complimentary about GPS. And I still argue with the global positioning satellite voice. But as we were going around uncharted territory in Dallas on Monday, I began to remember there was a time not so long ago (try 2007) when GPS didn’t exist and we were all at the mercy of maps. Yes, paper maps. Big, mysteriously folded, seldom refolded in the same way maps.
I’ll acknowledge that GPS has some glitches. It once insisted I turn into a drive that didn’t exist, but compared to navigating by map, it is heavenly.
Maps were fascinating when all one was doing was casually plotting a route to some general location such as Houston. But when the traffic-choked freeway systems became reality, people had to switch from the state map to the small, inadequate city map that exists only for bigger cities.
There was no clue as to what lane or which side of the road an exit was.
Back in the day I spent so much time tearing a small piece of paper or breaking a toothpick into a length that matched the map legend. There the map information would say something to the effect that an inch equaled 20 miles. Then, balancing the map on my knees I would measure and be able to say “it’s about 120 more miles.”
In the middle of Denver, Colorado, one time we had a detour that we somehow managed to lose the route. So there we are wandering around a nice, shady residential neighborhood and lost as a drunk homing pigeon.
Thomas was getting frustrated, I could not get the map to match up with any street we were on and our tempers were getting short. Many of you may recall, but those city maps that were included on the state maps only had major roads, not small streets.
Thomas finally snapped at me that I had to figure it out. I snarled back that I apparently couldn’t do that. I don’t even remember the reply but whatever it was I ripped the map in two and told him to pull over and just let me out. Obviously he didn’t do that. And we began to laugh.
Finally we resorted to the old, seldom used anymore trick of finding a service station or business and actually going in and asking for directions.
While telling the story of lost in Denver not long ago, I discovered that every couple has a similar story. Threats, harsh words and thrown maps were apparently a part of any trip.
No, GPS is far and away superior to paper maps.
The map people who made state maps were always stingy with the next state. You would be leaving, say, New Mexico. There is a small sliver of Texas on the east, Colorado is a teensy slice at the top, Arizona is another little bit on the west. Now, service stations at one time gave free state maps. Then they charged. If one didn’t possess the maps for adjoining states, it always seemed that the portion of “new” state was pitifully inadequate in giving a clue which direction or what highway to pick up.
As we traveled more, we bought a road atlas. Better, for general travel. Still, the states were in alphabetical order so there would be frantic flipping as one transitioned from one state to another. This could be exacerbated when the new state immediately presented the driver and navigator with a rapidly upcoming highway switch.
At one time we carried state maps for about 10 states, plus a road atlas. I often felt the front of the car was filled with maps folded, unfolded, stacked and occasionally worn to a fragile state. Somewhere on the car console would be a toothpick for measuring. One day I got smart and took a whole toothpick and marked two mileage guides since they were different lengths for the different states.
As I cruise down the road today, glancing at the map which tells me exactly what lane I need to be in, listening to a soft, polite voice tell me “prepare to exit highway blah blah in 1/2 a mile,” I am amazed at the huge cities we used to navigate, as overwhelmed and underprepared as a tiny fish pitched into a pond of starving big fish.
Chicago, Denver, Lexington, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, the list is long and the white knuckle events were many. We survived. We got over the temper flares. But it wasn’t always easy.
I may argue with that GPS voice, but it is far, far superior to a collection of road maps stuffed into door pockets and spread on dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.