I made a convert with my last column, the one about buying and using ultra-processed milk at my house. One of the ladies I work with read my column as she was proofing the page the column was on, and declared that she had never heard of such a thing and thought she might have to buy some and try it for herself. She, like me, lives alone these days and has gotten tired of buying milk only to have to throw it out because it had spoiled before she could drink it all.
While writing that column, I had done some research on milk — what makes it go bad, how long will processed milk keep in the fridge and whether or not milk could be safely drunk after its expiration date.
I learned that milk, even the processed homogenized milk you probably have in your icebox right now, has a certain level of bacteria in it even before you open the carton. The pasteurization process does not kill all the bacteria in the liquid, it just kills most of it, making it safer to drink than raw milk. Even ultraprocessed milk will spoil eventually, opened or unopened; the process just kills a bit more of the bacteria, making it just that much more stable and safe to drink or cook with for a longer period of time — as long as it is properly refrigerated.
According to the experts, any milk is safe to consume after the expiration date for at least a couple of days.
“People will typically be able to tell when milk is bad, as the smell and appearance indicate any spoilage,” said one website I visited.
But I was surprised to learn that even spoiled milk is usable — in some forms.
Spoiled milk, with its increased acidic levels can be used as a substitute for buttermilk in some recipes like pancakes and biscuits and milk-based dressings (Hello, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing anyone?) and certain kinds of cheese products, if you are into that. Just don’t use milk that has been left out of the icebox for more than an hour or two. And you really should cook it to recipe specs before you ingest it.
You can freeze milk and keep it frozen for a lot longer than it will keep in the icebox. Now there’s a thought.
I grew up in a family that used the word “blinky”to describe the taste of milk that has “gone over.” My research turned up some entomological info on the word.
The adjective ‘blinky’ is used in America primarily to describe milk that has soured. The British use the word to describe something like milk or beer that has been soured by witchcraft. There is an old Scottish word, “blink,” that means to trick or deceive, and since a lot of my family comes from Scots-Irish immigrants who settled in the Appalachians and in Pennsylvania, that makes some real sense to me, entomologically.
There was also a reference to the fact that milk that has soured creates bubbles that “pop” when the milk is ready to churn to make cheese products or butter. The “pops” were described in one source as “eyes blinking at you.”
Yeah, that last one’s a reach, if you ask me, but, hey, who knows.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
