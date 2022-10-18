I made a convert with my last column, the one about buying and using ultra-processed milk at my house. One of the ladies I work with read my column as she was proofing the page the column was on, and declared that she had never heard of such a thing and thought she might have to buy some and try it for herself. She, like me, lives alone these days and has gotten tired of buying milk only to have to throw it out because it had spoiled before she could drink it all.

While writing that column, I had done some research on milk — what makes it go bad, how long will processed milk keep in the fridge and whether or not milk could be safely drunk after its expiration date.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.