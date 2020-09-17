I know there are a lot of people suffering right now. I just wanted to try and reach the people who have helped me.
I was at Kroger on Sept. 4. I got sick as I was going to my car. I was so sick I couldn’t even put my groceries in my car.
There was a kind lady asking if she could help. She put my groceries in my car and stayed with me. Also, Kroger’s manager came out to help. I finally was able to drive home.
My daughter came and took me to a local freestanding emergency room. No Covid-19 on Friday. Sunday, I went back and tested positive.
I just would like to tell everyone the local ER staff was wonderful.
Janis Chandler
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.