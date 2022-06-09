The despicable act in Uvalde, Texas, has spawned a plethora of questions, feelings and finger-pointing. The horrors are undeniable, the reasons and solutions come not so easily. Unfortunately, some will use the sad occasion to attempt to further their political agendas. News programs will replay the story from every perspective to seek to upstage competitors by having a new angle or scapegoat. Civility would demand people with any sense of compassion do otherwise.
As in most tragedies, and it’s true at Uvalde: at some point we look at the HUMAN element — in this case, the PERPETRATOR.
This was an 18-year-old with supposed mental health issues. Talking heads are now saying there were many “red flags” that should have alerted SOMEONE.
One thing I’ve learned from mental health involvement: it’s always easier to identify “red flags” after an incident than predict an incident before it happens. Very few troubled individuals-especially with a mental diagnosis-will tell anyone with professional responsibility something they know will strip them of privileges and freedoms. Nor will the law permit involuntary commitment-as it should not-without much cause and legal effort.
Some would say the reason the event transpired had mostly to do with the availability of a particular gun type. The answer, therefore, is to remove these guns. Rational thinking would remind us a gun cannot arm itself, take itself to a particular venue nor point itself at any target, whether living or inanimate. Following the gun-banning reasoning would lead us to the conclusion we should remove ALL guns, explosives, cars, airplanes… anything that has, or can, cause mass deaths.
There’s no question the means of perpetration should be considered; after all, don’t we ask potentially lethal people-in mental crisis evaluations-the planned method that will be used in a potential suicide or homicide? But while more laws against some types of guns may be in order, it’s both appalling and sad to see the same old proposed solution without any recognition given to the cultural dynamics causing such a lawless society.
Just a quick and casual look around reveals a total breakdown of the family unit, disrespect for authority and life oozes from every fabric of society, crime is no longer punished and lawbreakers are coddled and released to re-offend, work has become a curse word to a dependent and enabled population, politicians offer no positive example of ethics and morality, and last, but certainly not least, prayer and spirituality are ridiculed and ostracized throughout government and downward.
Sorry, but until we deal with some root problems, I’m afraid banning a few guns is only a small band-aid on our bullet-wounded nation.
Jim Millsap is a retired licensed counselor and a resident of Paris.
