Accolades to our city officials, parks and recreation members, or to the ones who oversee and implement decorating our downtown area. I was downtown on Friday evening and was lucky enough to find a parking space on the south side of the Square.
Many, many people were downtown shopping, browsing or just looking at the trees all lit up around the fountain area. It was beautiful.
