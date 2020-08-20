It’s a little bit like coming out of the earliest weekend showing of a three hour movie. Or, at least I think it is. It’s been so long since we’ve been able to go to a movie, my recollection of the details may be a little fuzzy.
The concept I’m referencing is that sudden transition from a cool and dark relatively safe environment to the painfully bright roaster oven of a Texas summer afternoon. Emerging from a voluntary self-quarantine after traveling out of state has a lot of that sort of charm.
It’s a good thing it ended when it did, but the thrill of escape was dulled a little by the fact my first in-person visit with another human being was going to be with a dentist, and the purpose of the visit was a multiple-procedure appointment. He’s top notch and a nice guy, but even if it’s necessary, a morning session of stab, scrape, grind and fill (and that truly horrid flavored numbing gel) has limited appeal.
The pre-appointment phone call was potentially sketchy.
One of the mandatory questions is, “have you been out of the country or exposed to anyone known to be infected with Covid-19?”
The answers were, “well, it depends on your definition, and not that I know of. Nobody we were around was symptomatic, but we went to Oklahoma.” Fortunately my inquisitor didn’t hail from up there.
The second potential boneheaded boo-boo was sitting in the car outside the office waiting for a pre-entry temperature check. Shutting off the engine and air conditioner in order to save gas quickly results in elevated temperatures in both the car and the occupant. The readings on the thermometer can thus result in a smiling office pre-screener taking a quick step backwards with raised eyebrows. From a previous adventure, I can say if you have just half breathed and half swallowed a swig of tea and are still hacking and wheezing, that conversation goes all pear-shaped and it takes a bit of fast talking to bring it all back around again.
Once inside you discover everyone in the office is all gowned up and doing a fair impersonation of Darth Vader from behind masks and clear lexan polycarbonate spatter shields. The experience was a bit surreal. In reality, I know the whole thing is a necessary evil, but all the additional PPE reminded me of observing a post-mortem examination as part of a class I took years ago.
Fortunately, there were no other surprises. Capping the event was the numbed-up call home afterward.
“Hello?
“Fhey, aihmm awwf bfdunn hheer. Owfn mfy fvey hrowm.”
“What?”
“Aihmm awwf bfdunn hheer. Owfn mfy fvey hrowm.”
“Huh?”
“Awffherghet ift. Ahll fwhee yhoo ihnna bfhith.”
“OK.”
“Yehf. hbuhf-bhaih.”
“Click.”
She figured it all out, and I’m impressed. There’s no way I would have gleaned intelligent content out of that. I spent the next three hours re-finding the rest of my face before eating or drinking. The dribbling isn’t so much the issue as chewing up my own cheek.
Upon reflection, once the wheels have finished coming off the Covid-19 panic bus, I wonder how much of the “new normal” will endure. Infectious disease control and heightened body substance isolation PPE could take a while to throttle back down — if it ever does. Increased caution could be a good thing. It has benefits.
The rude truth is, SARS-CoV-2 isn’t all that unique. It’s verminous kin have been around a long time, and cut a seasonal swath of misery across human (and animal) society on a regular basis. Contrary to some conspiracy theories, they aren’t particularly politically cyclical. The exploitation of them, however, is a different story. But the viruses themselves don’t know nor care about the doings of men. In fact, they are erroneously assigned antagonistic anthropomorphism well beyond any supportable degree of reality. They can’t think, plot, attack, collude or connive. By most definitions, they are barely alive. They infect and they replicate. They can do neither in the absence of a host cell. That’s pretty much the limit of their means, motives and action.
It takes men (and women) possessed of greed, lust and hatred to raise the needs of self-preservation to the greeds of evil intent.
From behind the Lexan sneeze guard here at The Paper Radio — that’s my story, and I’m stickin’ to it.
