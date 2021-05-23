What a dull, dreary, gray, nasty week of weather we’ve had. I wish I could say it’s going to let up, but aside from a short break or two this week, the forecast says clouds are here to stay.
Ugh.
I get it, we need the rain. The alternative — extreme drought — is even less desirable, but I like my rain to come in short bouts, preferably at night when I’m already inside, and for it to be done by morning.
I like it when it does because, as it turns out, weather can have a drastic impact on mood. One day of clouds and rain might not be enough to make a difference, but an entire week of it can be enough to get some people down in the dumps. It’s similar to seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression related to changes in seasons, usually coinciding with winter.
I’m fortunate in that I do not suffer from depression, although I can and do experience passing bouts of it. That doesn’t mean the weather doesn’t affect my mood, because it does. It’s just that instead of depression, it triggers chronic anger.
I’ve definitely been feeling it this week, and I know the weather has a lot to do with it. I’m irritable, frustrated at nothing and angry at everything. The important thing is I recognize what I’m feeling, and I make every effort not to hide it from others, but to avoid taking my feelings out on them. It wasn’t always like that — I was definitely a fighter in high school. It took years and maturity to understand what’s happening, why it’s happening and what I should do to deal with it.
For me, one of the best ways of dealing with my anger is to talk about it. It doesn’t even have to be out loud. Sometimes it’s just writing about it, like I’m doing right now with this article. Other ways I deal with it include sitting in the car by myself and screaming as loud and long as I can; beating the stuffing out of our largest stuffed animal; exercising; and playing a particular type of video game.
Everyone deals with their emotions in their own ways, and as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone else, it’s OK.
Just know that if you’re prone to bouts of depression, anger or other forms of negative mental health, you are not alone and you do not have to walk through that dark forest alone.
This crud weather we’re having is here to stay for a bit, so those negative emotions might be too. If you or someone you know needs help, do not be afraid to call someone. If you face a mental health crisis, call the local crisis hotline at 877-466-0660.
