I just wanted to let you know how much I enjoy reading Dr. Jack Brown’s articles. I taught high school biology and chemistry for several years, so much of his information makes sense to me.
But the main reason I read them is so I can send them to my daughter in Maryland, who is working on a doctorate in microbiology. She really enjoys the articles, and explains some of the protein synthesis intricacies to me.
Thanks, Dr. Brown, for sharing your knowledge and insights with us.
Norma Miller
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.