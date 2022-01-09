Some freezing Arctic air decided to head south this past week, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Wind chill made it worse, making it feel like 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. For people with no home, nowhere to stay warm, that’s a potentially deadly situation. Fortunately, Paris is home to Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, which opened a warming center, and organizations like CitySquare Paris and Horizon House, which helped people warm up the next morning. Whether one or 100 showed up, any life saved is worth the effort.
Thumbs down this week to Covid-19’s omicron variant, and the surge of active cases that come with it. Help our health care workers out — use caution.
