My friend Ronnie Nutt always has interesting stories to tell, and the one he tells about Nashville singer/songwriter and Paris native Leslie Satcher is no exception.
Satcher is in town today and will be performing at 6:30 p.m. tonight for a toy and food drive at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. Those planning to attend are asked to bring either a toy or food item to be distributed for needy causes through the Lamar County United Way.
Back in August, Nutt penned an article in a newsletter he distributes through Substack.com, an online platform for writers.
“Leslie Stacher came into my life when I was in my old career as regional director for the Texas Department of Human Resources,” Nutt wrote of a time roughly 40 years ago. “She often visited one of my administrative registered nurses, Staci (Brooks) Chappel, and Staci told me a lot about Leslie and her talents as singer, guitarist and songwriter.”
Nutt continued by saying Staci and Leslie were roommates in college and bonded as lifetime soulmates and friends with Staci serving as maid of honor when Leslie married her husband and business manager David Allen.
Nutt recalled when Leslie left Paris for Nashville, her whole family loaded up and “some tell that their loaded car with an ironing board on top of the car was similar to a Beverly Hills family moving to the big city.”
In Nashville, she received the help of Naomi Judd and others.
“Every time Leslie would cut a new album and return to Paris, she and Staci would knock on my office door and have me a personalized copy,” Nutt said. “I know she made friends with Vince Gill early on and he nicknamed her ‘Red’, and thinks the world of Leslie and her talents.”
Nutt noted that Leslie has written hits for Martina McBride, Gretchen Wilson, Reba McEntire, Pam Tillis and others with her biggest hit to date being “Troubadour”, the number one hit for George Strait.
Leslie appeared last year at First Christian’s quarterly Charity County Dinner Theater and was scheduled to appear at the September theater but had a scheduling conflict. Instead, she agreed to perform at Sunday’s toy and food fundraiser.
I join Nutt in thanking Leslie and David for sharing their “Christian love and their gifts with your native East Texas.”
As a side note, my thoughts and prayers go out to my friend Ronnie as he recuperates from a battle with cancer. As is normal, he does not let a sickness setback keep him from promoting charitable events.
Although physically absent, Ronnie is sure to be at First Christian’s fourth quarter Charity Country Dinner Theater in spirit. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday with Dale Cummings, better known as “The C”, and Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band as entertainers with Hole In The Wall catering the meal.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.