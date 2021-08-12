Well, John Denver may have sunshine on his shoulders, but this heat wave is just too much.
Now is the time of year I do my best to stay indoors, with the air conditioning going. I’m naturally an indoors kind of person anyway, but still, Texas summers are no joke.
The heat almost makes you forget that back in the spring, we wanted the rain to be over, because we were sick of dragging out our umbrellas and getting our clothes wet as we dashed into work. I tend to forget a lot of things, mostly objects I need at the moment.
A Facebook meme shared to my page includes steps to make sure something will be banished forever. Step one, locate the item that you wish to permanently banish. Step two, be sure you really want the item gone forever. Step three, think to yourself, “I really should put this some place sensible so I don’t lose it.” Step four, place it someplace sensible. Step five, you have successfully banished a useful item. Of course, the way my life works, I’m still stuck on step one.
One time, as a Christmas stocking stuffer, my family gave me a little keychain gadget that if you whistle, it whistles right back, allowing you to find it quickly. At the time, I laughed at the only semi-gag gift (I am notorious for rushing back into a place and asking, “where are my keys?”). Now, the joke is on them. I only had the darn thing for a couple of months before I lost it. How? Well, I took it off to move something around on my overly-stuffed keychain, and I guess I just forgot to put it back on. This was a few years ago, so the gift has now gone the way of the missing socks from the dryer, which means I probably won’t find it until I move.
I do set reminders on my digital calendar, and that does help me remember things — but I also occasionally run into the problem of remembering to set the reminder. So it goes. But my real bete noir is objects — keys, pens, notebooks, etc. I swear my purse is full of pens I’ve cribbed from events, banks, work, etc., right up until the time I desperately need it. I’ve gotten to the point where before I head out the door, I tap each spot where something is supposed to be: wallet, phone, keys, Med-Alert ID bracelet, lunch, etc., like a Catholic crossing themselves after communion.
I’ve had suggestions for different supplements from well-meaning relatives — my family is very much into alternative medicine, though I, notably, am not — but I think it’s just a condition of living. We all have a lot going on. Jobs, family, friends, necessary obligations like bills. Some things will fall through the cracks. Of course, this means I also get fun surprises, like $5 stuffed into a jeans pocket that falls out of the dryer. Hey, now I can get some frozen yogurt.
