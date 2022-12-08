Today I was free! Equipped with a new, to us, Jeep Grand Cherokee, my favorite vehicle, I didn’t have to ask my husband to take me to Paris to physical therapy.
Remember, he has a left side accelerator in his car so I don’t drive it. Therefore he has taken me everywhere for the past two months.
Being the sweet, thoughtful husband that he is, he offered to take me anyway, concerned I might have to walk too far. I assured him it was all good.
So, I set out this morning pleased to be driving myself, presetting my Sirius XM channels and seeing the last of the pretty autumn colors. Learning how the Jeep handled and happy as could be.
I used a cane to go in to Global Tech in Deport for vitamins. Big step. I’m not ready for any mountain hikes or marathon shopping expeditions though.
Physical therapy went well, I’m stronger. My walker got penned in between the tables and rather than disturb the people, I walked, one hand on a PTs arm for security, to the stepper machine and back. That’s a really good thing .
I left PT and headed to pick up my grocery order. I confess by that time I was getting tired. Yes, I know that’s pathetic. But I was still pleased.
Now, for the first time in my many car buying years the vehicle we purchased came with a half tank of gas! It was time to fill it up though.
I drove to the gas station. Now I don’t carry my purse much anymore. I carry a phone case that has card slots and ID slots instead.
I’m lucky, there’s a gas pump unoccupied that I can pull up to with no wait.
I do, I punch the open fuel door button and get the card I put fuel on ready to use. And I’m just about to insert its chip first into the card reader when it strikes me. This card is not going to work.
You see, last month’s bill came in with a $199 charge on it we didn’t make. And it was one of those weird things. I can assure you, neither one has ever paid a dime for a psychic reader to predict our love lives. Good grief, what a ludicrous idea. And no, we can’t imagine how the charge got there. Thomas quickly took care of that and they disabled the card and were sending us new ones.
The new card arrived this morning. And did I pick it up and replace the useless one? No, of course not. So the card in my possession was useless.
I went back to my phone case and took out my debit card. Slid it into the slot, it was recognized as a debit card and then it hit me. My mind was blank, done for. I didn’t remember my PIN number. It’s been my pin for years but it wasn’t available to my brain cells at that time. It was just not available.
Getting gas was not a priority, I still had a quarter tank. I was aggravated with myself, tired and starting to hurt. There were groceries softening as I stood there. So, I took my cards and myself home. I know where my PIN number is at home.
I got over my little snit of irritation about a third of the way home. And, of course, just as I turned into our gate “ding, ding, ding” my brain sprang into action and yielded up my PIN number with no problem.
We put up the groceries, ate and I indulged myself in a nice nap. Yes, I know I needed to finish putting up Christmas ornament boxes. But I chose a nap. I think I earned it.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.