A small group of Texas politicians filed a lawsuit to get me and 22 other libertarians off the ballot in November. One of the leaders of this authoritarian effort was my Republican challenger, Pat Fallon.

Today we received news that the Supreme Court of Texas ruled in our favor. Mr. Fallon’s efforts to silence dissenting voices failed and Liberty won.

