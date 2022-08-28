A small group of Texas politicians filed a lawsuit to get me and 22 other libertarians off the ballot in November. One of the leaders of this authoritarian effort was my Republican challenger, Pat Fallon.
Today we received news that the Supreme Court of Texas ruled in our favor. Mr. Fallon’s efforts to silence dissenting voices failed and Liberty won.
This is a newsworthy event. My name is John Simmons, I am the libertarian candidate for Congress for CD04TX just ask the Judge!
My campaign is gaining traction and I am excited about several upcoming events including candidate forums with the Collin county league of women voters, and later in October at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.
I am a full-time self-employed rancher living and working in Hopkins County who, like many Americans are fed up with stale and corrupt leadership in DC. I am a champion of the constitution and I’m running for office because I believe Northeast Texas deserves honest representation.
I am usually busy doing chores until 11 a.m., but I am available for more comments or an interview anytime most days after chores.
