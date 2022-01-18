Do you know how few people control the political destiny of Texas? It’s abysmally small.
Data from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office shows that just 12.4% of registered Republican voters turned out for the March 2020 primary. For registered Democrats, it was 12.92%. That means the candidates who went on to represent their parties in the general election that year were sent there by fewer than two of every 10 Texans.
That’s not a fluke. In the 2018 gubernatorial primary election, just 10.16% of registered Republicans made their voice heard at the ballot box while just 7.01% of Democrats cast a ballot, according to the state’s data.
Texas doesn’t have a widespread voting fraud problem — in the state’s forensic audit of the 2020 election, of the 11.3 million votes cast statewide, the secretary of state found few discrepancies between electronic and hand counts of ballots, yet despite the findings a majority of attendees to gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather’s appearance in Paris last week vocally said they do not trust the state’s election system, even thought Republicans passed election integrity bills in the last legislative session — it has a voter apathy problem.
While there are some hoops to jump through in order to cast a vote in Texas, lack of time is often the most common of perceived barriers. Lack of time is simply a lack of prioritization. If voting for the people who will represent you and your beliefs is a priority, you’ll find the time to visit your local polling place.
Selecting the men and women who will run the state for the next few years should be a priority for all registered voters. Now’s the time to learn your candidates. Early voting runs Feb. 14 to Feb. 25. Election day is March 1.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.