Since Sept. 11, 2001, to this very day, our elected and appointed government politicians and mainstream news media continue to boast arrogantly, blindly and pridefully about how America has the most powerful military force, advanced technological equipment and weapons than any other nation. If this was true, how do we explain how and why America was breached? 9/11 did occur. Does the origin of wars occur only over physical resources, (natural) causes or psycho-social (metaphysical) causes in our world today?
Wouldn't it be prudent of us to consider a spiritual (supernatural) cause for the origin of wars, just and unjust alike? Is it possible that the God or gods “We the People” choose to worship (love, honor and obey) will ultimately determine the outcome of our civil-societal conflicts and wars?
In a society where the good people outnumber the bad, and these good people are equipped with self-defense arms, isn’t it more likely that this society will remain secure? If the good people are not equipped (physically, psycho-socially, spiritually) and are not ready to do the necessary battle to defend themselves, the bad people will most definitely win, no matter the number — as they have in the past, are now and ever shall be.
In America, our Second Amendment reassures us that the good people who are armed will be there in one's time of need against the bad people. Having this as one of our “God-given unalienable rights” (The Declaration of Independence, Paragraphs 1-5) helps to ensure that if any enemy swells up within our borders or attempts to invade, they will be met with righteous fury by the good people, whenever called upon by our government leaders, as a righteous civilian militia. Our Second Amendment gives assurance of securing our First Amendment and the others. Ponder America's southern border? (See Proverbs 29:2).
According to the Holy Bible, it’s because of “original sin” and “its disordered residual effects” on each individual, group and community that ensures there will always be battles and possible wars for and against the absolute truth, righteousness and justice.
We will never be without a job as long as “this disordering effect” remains in our world; and to believe otherwise is just naive.
At best, we can continue to pursue, by God’s grace, a life of liberty and happiness. So it is not a matter of when, it is a matter of which side we will choose to be on — free will and all. “Freedom is not the right to do what we want, but rather the power to do what we ought.” (Dr. Bill Gothard, IBLP)
May the good people of Ukraine attain victory and adopt America's Second Amendment. May the good people of the European Union come united in arms to their neighbor’s defense against the bad people of Russia, and the like; as America should with our neighboring countries. May the Ukrainian people receive God's grace and freedom from original sin to fight the good fight.
The good people of the world should eliminate socialism, communism, dictatorships and democracies as defined by Noah Webster's 1st American Dictionary of The English Language (1828). We are a republic, also clearly defined by Noah Webster's 1st edition; and more specifically, one primarily influenced and formed by biblical principles.
May the Lord of rest and of heaven’s armies (adonai-tzva.'ot) bless Ukraine, America and both of our good neighbors.
Kenneth Kammer is a resident of Paris.
