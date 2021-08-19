Which one of Paris ISD’s nearly 4,000 students are we willing to lose just so we don’t have to wear masks on the district’s campuses?
It’s a harsh, bone chilling question — and it should be — but it’s also pertinent given the death of a Mississippi eighth grader just two weeks into the school year in a district where masks were not mandated and given what the public heard Tuesday from Paris’ medical community.
Dr. Amanda Green, who is Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, Lamar County’s health authority and Paris-Lamar County Health District’s medical director, urged the Paris ISD Board of Trustees to include masks in the district’s dress code as a Covid-19 spread mitigation method. She backed her request up with hard data that included the number of rapidly rising local active cases, the number of in-patient cases and resource scarcity.
Yet, somehow, those who did not wear masks in the meeting’s audience remained unmoved. Even after multiple doctors spoke about how the community situation has changed since the spring, speakers still approached the board and asked “What’s changed?”
The answer is plenty. For one, the delta variant of Covid-19 is multitudes more contagious than other variants we’ve seen — so much so that even vaccinated people, like Gov. Greg Abbott, are experiencing breakthrough cases. Understand this: The viral load of the delta variant is so high it is overpowering immune systems primed to fight the virus. Although the vaccinated can test positive for Covid-19, they are largely experiencing no to mild symptoms because they are protected, health officials say.
But vaccines are only available to people 12 and older. There are entire campuses of schoolchildren in the part of Lamar County that has the most infections who cannot get the protection of a vaccine. They must rely on masking — a proven mitigation method — to help prevent infection. Like vaccines, it’s not 100% effective but because the mask wearer is protecting other people from themselves, the effectiveness of masks increases when more people are wearing them.
Another change: The delta variant is infecting children at much higher rates. Those who suffer severe infection are being intubated just like adults in order to save their lives. Pediatrician Dr. Aubrey Gibbs in her plea to the board told trustees “it’s a little bit terrifying to see how many kids we have right now coming in with Covid,” adding “I really don’t want to intubate any more of them.”
No one who questioned the board’s decision to include masks in the district’s dress code was wrong to do so — in fact, it is absolutely right to question any moves by any government at any level. But it’s also the right thing for a school board to do everything in its power to protect students from a known threat to their health and lives. It will also be right for parents to question whether masks are still needed at each monthly board meeting.
In a public health crisis, public schools should adhere to the advice of public health officials. Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees has done that, and it should continue to do so.
Klark Byrd
