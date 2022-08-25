The Paris News logo

The United Way of Lamar County — of which nearly every local nonprofit is a sister agency — recently kicked off its 2023 with a fundraising goal of $575,000, and we at The Paris News encourage anyone who is able to help them reach that goal.

Issues of food insecurity, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, a lack of access to transportation and much more are tackled by the partner agencies of the United Way and the United Way itself, and in many ways they would not be able to function without the donations from those of us who are more advantaged.

