The United Way of Lamar County — of which nearly every local nonprofit is a sister agency — recently kicked off its 2023 with a fundraising goal of $575,000, and we at The Paris News encourage anyone who is able to help them reach that goal.
Issues of food insecurity, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, a lack of access to transportation and much more are tackled by the partner agencies of the United Way and the United Way itself, and in many ways they would not be able to function without the donations from those of us who are more advantaged.
Nonprofits are no stranger to financial challenges — many operate on shoestring budgets and rely on volunteer efforts to fill the gap.
But in the past few years, the pandemic has prevented many from hosting their big annual fundraisers that they rely on. Contributions promised through payroll withholding may have been jeopardized by local layoffs. Suffice it to say, the financial challenges of operating a nonprofit agency have only become exacerbated since the Covid-19 pandemic hit us in early 2020.
That’s why it’s even more vital now that we put our money where our mouth is, and throw our support behind these local agencies that do so much for all of us.
Last year, the people of Lamar County and the Red River Valley responded in full force. With a goal of $500,000 in 2022, the local agency raised roughly $635,000.
Let’s keep that same philanthropic energy heading into the new fiscal year, and help those in our community who need it the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.