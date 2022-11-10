I’ve been having to stay home more lately.
I have a big, battered, even-has-a-hole-in-it recliner that fits my body just right. Which is great because I’ve even had to sleep in it because of my back.
I’m finally able to sleep in bed again, but as I arose from my recliner I was struck by the fact that basically I am a piece of furniture myself.
I was kicked back with my feet up and realized to get up I had to get a cat and two dogs off of me before I could!
I sit down, here comes my sweet Benny cat (who was traumatized by my month long absence). He hops up and usually settles on my shoulder so he can cuddle close against my neck.
He settles in for the long haul.
The two Westies, Callum and Findlay, wake up when they hear me sit down.
This means there’s a race to see which can jump up into my lap.
Cal usually wins. But his little brother (who is actually bigger) isn’t to be denied. He will whine and carry on until Callum shifts enough to let him jump up.
This would all be great except that then the shoving starts. Callum lays his head on me and gazes at me, begging for me to stop this.
I do.
But when my attention drifts away, Findlay manages to keep pushing until Callum is down at my feet. Sooner or later, with a groan, he jumps off. Or not. Sometimes he grumbles and growls and stays right there!
I admit it can be crowded with all those critters.
But their pleading, “I love you” gazes, the purring or sighs of contentment means I let my foot be cold and uncovered rather than moving someone from the chair. Or my arm gets numb rather than move it and wake Ben up.
It’s when it’s time to get up my deep seated guilt sets in though.
“Findlay, I’m sorry, but I have get up now.” He looks reproachfully at me as if it was a wicked thing to do.
He reluctantly jumps down.
Benny is harder. He does not want to move.
I push.
He tightens his claws into my shoulder, not to hurt me, but to keep from moving. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt though.
I end up having to lift him up and he stomps off, highly offended. He then stares over his shoulder with such sorrow.
How could mama be so cruel.
Since I can now sleep in the bed, nights are less crowded. Benny will be stretched out along my back. Callum will be above my pillow (on his own pillow). Findlay will be at my feet.
But the days are the same, I have no need of blankets because I’m swarmed with animals who keep me toasty warm.
So, I’m pet furniture.
How about you?
Do you let your furry family drape themselves all over you and refuse to move no matter how your legs need stretching? Do you carefully slide out from under a dog and tenderly recover it, trying not to awake your little friend?
I’m betting being pet furniture is more common than we think!
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
