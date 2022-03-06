For two years, the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the Kiwanis Club’s beloved Pancake Days fundraiser because the club put the health and safety of the community before profits. That the youth and community focused organization couldn’t host its largest fundraiser didn’t stop it from serving — like many of us, Kiwanians adjusted and continued their good work.
But Pancake Days came back this year, and if the smiles on the hundreds of faces of attendees pictured and shared is any indication, it was a roaring success. It’s important that Pancake Days succeeds, not just for filling bellies, but for helping the Kiwanis Club to complete its mission. Kiwanis financially supports numerous local efforts helping the community including building ramps at homes for the physically challenged, Imagination Library, youth sports like baseball and soccer, organizations that help children such as CASA and the Children’s Advocacy Center as just a few examples. It’s also responsible for flags flown locally on patriotic holidays as well as operating a reservation-only camp at Pat Mayse Lake.
Congratulations to the Kiwanis Club on a successful fundraiser, and a huge thank you to the community for supporting such good work.
Speaking of, the business community also turned out in a big way to support the Lamar County Human Resources Council, which operates the Meals for Wheels program in five counties and runs the Horizon House transitional shelter. The Love Civic Center was packed, great music played and delicious food was devoured. Best of all, the funds the council needs to continue its operations were raised.
And, to wrap it up this week, let’s just say it: Thumbs down to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians are confirmed dead in an operation Putin is framing as a “denazification.” History is watching, and Putin will not be fondly remembered.
