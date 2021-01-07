On Wednesday, everyone in the newsroom was glued to the television, internet livestreaming and their own social media pages as we watched a mob attack the nation’s Capitol.
These weren’t peaceful protests. Nobody grabbed hands and sang “Kumbaya.” Armed people stormed the Capitol building in order to try to prevent the certification of the electoral college votes, deliberately trying to overturn the Nov. 3 election results by force.
I was originally going to do my column on trivial New Year’s resolutions — pet more dogs in 2021, drink more tea, etc., but obviously Wednesday’s riot yeeted out that attempted column.
I agree with President-elect Joe Biden, “This is not who we are.”
Or, rather, this is not who we should be. American exceptionalism was a staple of my education growing up here in Northeast Texas. There was nothing exceptional about Wednesday’s events.
If your guy loses, you do not storm the Capitol, guns a-blazing. That is some banana republic kind of response, not the response of a mature democracy. We are about the rule of law, and Wednesday was lawless. The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of American democracy, something to be proud of, but that tradition was thrown out the window by Wednesday’s mob.
Now, the D.C. mayor has put the city under public emergency for the next 15 days, until after Biden’s oath of office.
Anyone who agrees with the protestors’ methods needs to seriously rethink what their definition of democracy is. Republicans lost the White House, and they lost both Senate seats in Georgia. Now they might actually be forced to work with their Democrat colleagues and reach across the aisle.
I am tired. I am tired of living through unprecedented events. I was a junior in high school when 9/11 happened, and that has shaped a lot my worldview. The Dot Com bust happened not long after. I had friends and family serve in Iraq and Afghanistan, our neverending wars. Right after college was the 2008 economic “Great Recession.” And then we elected president a reality TV star with more failed business ventures than is healthy. Since then, we’ve seen children forced in refugee camps in the border of the United States of America. We’ve had a life-altering pandemic. We’ve seen demagoguery on a level that frightens me and culminated in Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol.
This is not America.
