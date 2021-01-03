The man, Darrell Coats, and the Christian camp near Detroit are synonymous.
From the most meager beginnings in a cotton patch in West Texas to a successful life as a businessman, the legacy of the man God called home last week lives in the lives of thousands, touched by their experiences at Jan-Kay Ranch, the camp Darrell and Jan Coats established more than 50 years ago so youth could experience God’s love in an atmosphere of love, friendship and fun.
I remember times spent at the ranch with church youth and on field trips with Lollypop Learning Center children where we all enjoyed the animals, the many sports activities, miniature golf and the paddle boat rides. Hundreds of school children from area schools have enjoyed spring outings there as well.
For this tribute, I turned to several people who knew Coats well, the pastor of the church in Dallas where he came to know the Lord when he and Jan were first married, the daughter of a camp director who considers him her “second father,” a close friend for 70 years and a Dallas church leader who has been bringing youth to the camp for the past 30 years.
“I knew him at Mesquite High School,” friend Emmitt McFarland said. “The rest of us would go home when school was over, but he would go to work, taping and bedding houses.”
Coats learned the carpenter trade that would lead him, one small step at a time, from cleaning underneath pier and beam foundations of U.S. Federal Housing Administration houses, to building small houses on his own at night while working day jobs, to building apartment buildings at a time the apartment business began exploding.
“It was not unusual for him to build 5,000 apartments in one location,” McFarland said, noting that Coats’s company became the largest apartment builders in Texas. “As the business grew, he had over 100 carpenters on payroll and began to build all across the southeastern United States.”
McFarland said his friend could have lived “a very wealthy lifestyle.”
“He shared with me on many occasions that God did not give him his wealth just for himself,” McFarland said. “He did not foolishly throw away his money. He invested it in the lives of young men and women. It was his desire to share Christ with everyone he could, and he did so through Jan-Kay Ranch and the numerous things he did for his church and for charitable organizations.”
Jack Lord, 97, retired pastor of Prairie Creek Baptist Church of Dallas where Coats first served, said he knew the man better than Coats knew himself.
“He was one fantastic, friendly, humble, outspoken Godly man,” Lord said. “He was friendly, warm and capable.”
Kristen Kitchens, who houses rescued Golden Retrievers in Pecan Gap, spent much of her formative years at the camp where she said she learned important life lessons at the hands of the man she calls her “second father.”
“I learned the importance of hard work, how much Jesus loves me and how important it is to give to others,” Kitchens said. “I learned to appreciate nature, and to appreciate God’s animals.”
Ray Lett, a camp director and counselor with Community Bible Chapel in Richardson emphasized Coats’s heart for service.
“You would remember the end of the week at camp when everyone was exhausted,” Lett said. “Mr. Coats would be up that final morning fixing pancakes for us in the dining hall.’
I can just hear the Master saying to Darrell Coats when he arrived in Heaven, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.