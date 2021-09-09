They have always been good, my aluminum pans. I believe every single aluminum pan I have was a wedding gift. Thomas and I celebrated our 52nd anniversary in June, so the pans are getting some age on them.
I am lazy, and I put them in the dishwasher. Yes, I know it discolors them. I’m not picky about the color or if they are shiny. But they sure have been used a lot of times going in and out of the oven.
I digress, which isn’t unusual. The whole thing is that Thomas mentioned to me that one of our flat, 9-inch-by-12-inch shallow pans was leaking. I confess I didn’t believe him at first. Holes, why? I looked and sure enough, there were tiny almost-pin holes along one side. It was sheer wear. Fifty-two years of knife points being plunged through food to begin a cut?
So that pan, sadly, went to the “feed an animal” place out in the barn. Notice I said it went to do something; I’m too tight to just toss it.
OK, I guess I thought that it probably had a flaw that caused it to get holes. Well, within a few weeks, I baked a pan of brownies. And as Thomas cut them (with a dull knife, I might add) a thin line occurred. This pan, same size, same age, was so worn that the knife cut lines through the bottom. All the way through. As in, the aluminum was so thin, I could poke a hole through the bottom.
Well, shoot, those were the only type of those pans I have.
As if to illustrate the point that my kitchen stuff was wearing out, I pulled out a pie plate (or pie tin, depending on what you call them) and the plastic snap-on cover was cracked.
What is this? I mean, are all my pots and pans going to get holes, collapse or crack up? Apparently. And apparently 52 years is a cutoff age.
Now I’m not a kitchen gadget, pan person. Don’t talk to me about my sets of dishes; that is totally another story. Those I have too many of. There are my lemon everyday dishes. The wildlife set, the cat dishes, the Christmas dishes and my very antique Bavarian China inherited from a great-grandmother. But peelers, drainers, holders and pans, nope. I’m not attracted. Fortunately, every now and again, my friends gift me some things that I need. Otherwise, we couldn’t even peel potatoes.
But now I am faced with a dilemma. Well, no, I don’t suppose it’s a real dilemma if your pans wear out after 52 years.
But I am about to go shopping for aluminum pans. I don’t want to. I don’t look forward to spending money on things that “have always been good.” And boy, have they gotten expensive.
Thank goodness the 52-year-old Corningware is doing great. I couldn’t handle buying that, too.
