Supreme Court: Judge Merrick Garland is so left wing, he had no chance of making it to the Senate floor. This was a political move by the Democrats. It was a waste of Senate time.
Open borders: These lawbreakers are no tourists coming to visit and spend money here. They are sneaking in, and some have found ways to access welfare and food stamps.
Raise taxes: Any experienced business person knows that when you lower taxes, government revenue rises. When you raise taxes, government revenue goes down. When you send money to the politicians, it goes to a big building with thousands of employees. Then it dribbles over to another big building with thousands more employees. Then the politicians take over. They have meetings and focus groups. Then it goes to various departments. When it comes back to the people, 30% has been used up. It is better to leave the money where it’s earned.
Seize guns: The gentleman should read the Constitution. The Second Amendment clearly protects the right of the people to keep and bear arms. This same Constitution protects his right to speak freely. It has always troubled me that the Democrats support limiting our gun rights.
Hayden Swaim
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.