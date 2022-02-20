If you’ve headed to your local polling place this week, here’s a big thumbs up. Early voting in the March 1 primary elections for the Republican and Democratic parties started Monday, and it will continue through Friday. It’s quick and easy — show up, show your photo ID, pick a party ballot, cast your vote and grab an “I Voted” sticker. Primary elections generally have poor turnout — only between 10% and 12% of Republicans turnout and between 7% and 10% of Democrats, and yet some races will be determined by Primary Election results because they failed to attract a challenger from the opposing party. If you’re a registered voter, make the effort. Go vote.
Thumbs up as well this week to Joseph Silva, a Boy Scout seeking his Eagle Scout rank. To get there, Silva led a team in constructing a rest and repair station for bikers and hikers along the Northeast Texas Trail in Detroit. The trail’s popularity continues to grow as improvements are made, and those who use the trail through Detroit will undoubtedly enjoy a momentary break at Silva’s new station. It’s a lot of work getting to Eagle Scout, as Silva testified, but it is work that betters the Scout, the organization and the community.
Thumbs down to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. We could probably stop there and that would be “enough said,” but this particular thumbs down, of course, involves Russia’s tactics at the Ukraine border. Putin is playing this situation like a child, saying he’s moving away when he’s really inching closer. And don’t think Ukraine is alone in this — you’re paying for it at the pump.
