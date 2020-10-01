I love getting a new phone, opening it up, looking at what apps I want to download and then it hits. In order to download a new app, I have to get rid of some old ones. I tentatively touch one app, waiting for the delete button to pop up on my screen, but then it never does.
I can’t delete the app. It is permanently tethered to my phone unless I unlock some jiu-jitsu level of computer programming and root the access to phone — something I am extremely unqualified to do. I know if I even tried to do so, I would probably mess up every other app on the machine. I’m also a little terrified I would delete some security feature that keeps digital thieves from finding my bank account on my banking app.
So, there the old app sits, and I just have to maneuver another way to get memory space on my phone for the new app.
The new app, by the way, is “Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp,” a mobile companion game to the Nintendo Switch game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” I can’t afford a Switch at the moment, and because of Covid-19 they are incredibly hard to find right now, so to console myself, I downloaded the free mobile game.
I’ve been reading where the European Union is looking into making it illegal to make apps permanent on mobile devices, and I love this idea.
The move, called the Digital Services Act, actually encompasses much more, like ground rules for data sharing and how digital marketplaces operate, but I am very much in favor of the whole thing. The U.S. should definitely be on board with this. The goal is to modernize the current legal framework for digital services.
You can read up on the Digital Services Act at ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/digital-services-act-package.
I think anyone who’s purchased a phone in the past 10 years would love this idea, except, of course, for the phone companies like Samsung, Apple, LG and others. And, also I doubt app developers would love this idea, since they are part of the problem, creating deals with phone carriers to have their app pre-installed on phones.
But, seriously, how many apps on your smartphone are you unable to delete?
Facebook is a permanent fixture on most phones. My mother doesn’t use Facebook — she cheats and lets me do it through my account for her — if Facebook could be deleted, she would have much more space on her phone.
And, who needs the “My Account Downloader,” “Update Center” and “1Weather” apps. The first two sound like they should be things your phone does through the settings program, and the third is just a random third-party weather app. I’d prefer The Weather Channel app or something.
And the same goes for the “WiFi Utility” app. Isn’t that already a feature on the settings?
