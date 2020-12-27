I love a good Christmas story that shows how God works in the lives of those who recognize His only begotten Son as Lord and Savior. Although some may attribute this story to chance, I believe it is the result of one of God’s many miracles.
Out of desperation, a couple of sisters in Dallas began a social media page in November 2017 in hopes a medical professional might help them find answers for their 66-year old father, who suffered from a painful skin condition. More than 21 trips to different physicians over a six-month period failed to produce a diagnosis, or relief.
The sisters began Diagnosing Dad, a Facebook site that tells the story about their search for answers, and their dad’s recovery from a rare T-Cell Lymphoma, more specifically Lymphocytic-Variant Hypereosinophilic Syndrome. What a name for a blood cancer that causes painful skin rashes with uncontrollable itching and has been diagnosed less than 20 times. Left untreated, cancerous cells could affect vital organs and ultimately could cause death.
Paris native Hollie Huggins, a pharmaceutical representative who specializes in cancer drugs, recognized the symptoms and contacted the sisters within a week of the posting. She also contacted a specialist at Tulane University in New Orleans, near where Michael Comeaux and wife, Glenda, lived. The physician lined up other specialists and after two weeks of testing, the team made the T-cell lymphoma diagnosis. Comeaux received further testing at M.D. Anderson in Houston to rule out leukemia, and began oral chemotherapy treatment. He was declared in remission in July 2018, and released from chemo treatments in October 2019.
The couple has now moved to the Dallas area to be close to their daughters and their families. Last week, Glenda Comeaux shared the story about her husband’s recovery, and designated Hollie as “our angel here on earth.”
“We are grateful, first to God for leading us to Hollie, and for Hollie guiding us in the right direction,” she wrote. “Michael finally got to meet his earthly Angel last month, and took this amazing photo.
And now for the rest of the story.
At the time Hollie responded to the Diagnosing Dad post, she had no idea one of the Comeaux sisters is married to an old friend from her Dallas Cowboys cheerleader days, and is the owner of Cyndi Williams Photography in Coppell.
“Her dad is portraying Santa for Christmas photography sessions for her, and I took my children to have their pictures made,” Hollie said. “We had never met, and I certainly wanted my picture made with him.”
Another coincidence? Perhaps, but perhaps not.
I’ve been following Hollie Huggins since she was a teenager and captain of the Blazettes Drill Team at Paris High School. After graduating in 1996, she became a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader for a couple years and then became a news broadcaster for ESPN/NASCAR. Now, in addition to her day job as a south/central regional sales manager for a large pharmaceutical company, Hollie lives in McKinney with her two children, ages 5 and 10 months, and two dogs.
Hope you enjoyed this year’s Christmas story, and I hope you had a blessed Christmas and will have a prosperous New Year.
