If you won’t mask up for your own health, consider doing so this holiday season for those working on the front lines of this health pandemic.
We’re in week God-knows-what of the Covid-19 pandemic, and cases across the nation are surging yet again. Cases are surging locally too, and the number of people ill with Covid-19 coming into our local hospital has plateaued at the highest its been. While that plateau is good news, it’s not expected to last.
“We do anticipate worsening after Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Amanda Green, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “Paris Regional Medical Center is feeling that. Our ICU has been full.”
Green’s comment came Friday during the hospital’s bi-weekly Covid-19 update. She invited hospital staff serving on the front line to discuss their experience with patients as a warning against those who say everyone should just catch this disease and get it over with.
There remains a misconception that Covid-19 is no worse than a cold or a flu. It may be that way for most people who develop symptoms, however, unlike a cold or flu, Covid-19 is known to produce long-term effects like blood clotting issues, neurological issues and breathing issues. The idea that the community should be an experiment in herd immunity is fueled by Covid-19’s low death rate locally.
However, it’s common knowledge that being able to receive care factors prominently into the survival rate of a Covid-19 patient who is hospitalized by the disease. And Paris Regional Medical Center is not the only facility that’s full. Fannin County Judge Randy Moore commented several weeks ago that a Covid-19 patient in the area was taken to San Antonio just to find a room.
The best way for the community to thank our health care workers is to heed their advice. Let’s work toward giving them a break, and we can show the nation how it’s done.
Klark Byrd
