During the past year, there’s been shortage of requests for information concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. When the virus first started spreading in area nursing homes, people wanted to know which ones, how many cases and what was being done. People also wanted to know which businesses had employees who tested positive for Covid-19. And now that vaccines are available, The Paris News gets regular phone calls and emails wanting to know where they are, how many doses are coming and why reporters aren’t covering the vaccination clinics each week.
The Paris News has provided all the information it legally can. Despite TV and film depictions of journalists getting the story no matter what, there are legal lines the newspaper will not cross to get a story. One of those lines is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, passed in August 1996.
HIPAA was among the reasons why the newspaper and the public had to wait to learn which nursing homes were impacted by Covid-19. It couldn’t be reported until either the affected nursing home or the Paris-Lamar County Health District made that announcement. HIPAA also is the reason why you won’t find a reporter at every week’s vaccination clinic.
The herculean task of dosing out thousands of vaccinations each week is certainly big news for Lamar County, and The Paris News provided coverage of that effort Feb. 7 with photos provided by those working at the clinic.
HIPAA has no impact on reporting the quantity of Covid-19 vaccines coming to the Red River Valley, or where they’re headed to. The state is being very transparent with that information, and you’ll find it every Tuesday on the front page.
Klark Byrd
