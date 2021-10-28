Sorry Batman, but vigilante justice is never a good idea. Indeed, “deputizing” individuals to bring this kind of “justice” into a formal courtroom is like something out of a comic book. I’ve heard many stories lately from old friends about those against abortion in their families setting up “spy networks” to bust terrified young girls. Or terrified, young, severely impoverished girls, I should say, as they can’t afford to travel out of state.
The fact that the Heartbeat Bill — which makes abortion in Texas illegal after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy before many women know they’re pregnant — seemed legitimate to legislators is something I’m still trying to wrap my mind around. Put simply, no matter which side of the dial you are on politically, it’s an affront to the Constitution and an embarrassment to the American legislative system.
If the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the law, it will set a precedent for passing any law encouraging private citizens to spy on, stalk, harass, exploit and condemn each other, thereby bogging courts down with frivolous lawsuits for God knows how long. Just think: what if New York outlawed certain guns and deputized people to exploit folks carrying guns around, winning $10,000 from whoever they successfully exposed? How paranoid would Americans become if we were all suddenly worried about shifty-eyed opportunists every time we left the house? What kind of division will “deputize the citizens’’ laws create in our society?
Here’s a kicker: There is no penalty for suing folks under the Heartbeat Bill. So, sometimes people who simply want a payday can sue providers they have a hot tip on — a new enterprise: abortion gambling. Meanwhile, urgent court cases get placed on the back burner, and judges waste their time pandering to those simply trying to make a buck.
Speaking of ne’er-do-wells who have latched onto this law, two disbarred attorneys are the first folks willing to throw their hat into the circus ring. One of them, Oscar Stilley, is an attorney from Arkansas who is currently on house arrest for tax fraud. Stilley, who describes himself as pro-choice, is upset at the unconstitutionality of the Heartbeat Bill, or Senate Bill 8, but also makes it clear to the Associated Press that he’s looking forward to getting his hands on all that cash too.
Stilley is suing Dr. Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB-GYN, who publicly said he welcomed any lawsuit under SB 8 as he believes it’s the most efficient way to get the Supreme Court to stop the madness of this law — a madness pro-life groups like Texas Right to Life are acknowledging. John Seago, legislative director for Right to Life, told the Associated Press the lawsuits against Braid by Stilley and disbarred Illinois lawyer Felipe Gomez are “self-serving legal stunts, abusing the cause of action created in the Texas Heartbeat Act for their own purposes.”
The most egregious part of SB 8 is that it entirely ignores issues of incest and rape. The bill comes across more like hate mail from a jilted lover, which makes sense given the input from Jonathan Mitchell, who spent years writing anti-abortion legislation that was gutted by the Supreme Court in 2016. Of Mitchell’s work, the Supreme Court said, “We reject Texas’ invitation to pave the way for legislatures to immunize their statutes from a general review of their constitutionality.”
So what’s changed? The make-up of the court. Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a liberal justice, died, and Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative justice, replaced her. Barrett joined two other conservative justices put on the bench by Republican President Donald Trump. While the court hasn’t ruled on SB 8’s constitutionality, it also has not taken steps to halt its enforcement while the case works its way through the courts.
In the meantime, vengeance and vigilantes are running the show here, not anti-abortion groups striving towards what they believe is a greater good. What was sold to the public as altruistic appears to be a form of payback to the Supreme Court from a disgraced attorney.
