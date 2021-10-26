Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed Texas’ new redistricting maps, a task lawmakers must complete every 10 years based on U.S. Census data. The new maps bring Fannin and Delta counties into the same fold with Lamar and Red River counties for the Texas Senate, as they already were for the Texas House, and it shifts all four counties from State Board of Education District 9 to District 12.
Perhaps the most startling change is to U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon’s congressional district, which lost much of its rural territory in exchange for Frisco and parts closer to Plano. The new Congressional District 4 also severs Red River and Bowie counties in half, creating a northern, rural territory for Fallon and a southern semi-rural territory that includes the cities of Clarksville, Bogata and Detroit to Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Local government officials and residents in this added Congressional District 1 territory must now familiarize themselves with Gohmert while bidding Fallon farewell, while county level officials, like County Judge L.D. Williamson and the Red River County Commissioners’ Court, must welcome Gohmert into the fold when federal-level issues or concerns arise.
As Williamson said, the split essentially cuts Red River County votes in half for U.S. House elections.
The Paris News will be working on updating the Elected Officials information on the right hand side of this page to reflect the changes. The panel is primarily focused on Lamar County representatives at every level of government. With the new district maps, it will contain the information for all four Red River Valley counties from the state level up.
Klark Byrd
