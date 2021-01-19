The Red River Valley is full of givers. And I’ve been lucky to see some of them firsthand.
Last week, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Amber Moll, a wife and mother of six who lives in Deport. She and her husband Roy started an organization, Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma, that gives back to the community through free meals — and they’re planning an upcoming coat drive. We could all learn a bit from the Molls.
Roy and Amber tragically lost one of their children, their young son Rodney, in an accident last year. Only a few months later, the family lost their home in a fire. And yet, they’ve pushed through. I can’t say I would’ve responded in the same way.
When I drove out to Deport last week to take their photo for the article I was writing about them, I could feel the joy emanating from that beautiful family. Despite everything the Molls have been through, they continue to pay it forward. That’s some inspiration I plan to take with me.
In December, I had the opportunity to talk to Galatha Williams, the owner of Tax Specialist in Paris. The successful business owner now has three branches of her tax preparing office, but she hasn’t overlooked the communities that have supported her as she grew.
On Black Friday, Williams took to her computer for deals on online shopping and, instead of buying new clothes or goods for herself, she purchased 80 winter coats for children in need in Lamar County.
Williams spent a hefty chunk of change to help out as many children and families as she could, and on the Saturday night she was giving them away, a line of cars could be seen stretching up Clarksville Street. In another interview I did with Williams she said she plans to do it again.
That same month, I was assigned to cover the Boys & Girls Club Auction and I watched in awe as bidders raised their hands to give hundreds, even thousands of dollars to the organization that supports so many children in the Red River Valley.
Pies sold for more than $1,000 and bidders who couldn’t be there in person called in left and right to dip into their pockets and make a difference.
I left feeling a sense of pride that I’m a member of a community that truly cares about its friends and neighbors.
In a time of political and social division, not to mention the pandemic, it brings a smile to my face — and in some cases, a tear to my eye — when I see the generosity and resilience of the people in our community. I aspire to give back like those I’ve met during my time here, and I hope you can gain some inspiration too. Every effort counts, no matter how big or small.
