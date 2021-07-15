The Republican Executive Committee met on 13 July 2021, and discussed current business. The committee voted to pass a resolution condemning the current House Democrats’ actions concerning the special session and requested that the speaker of the House remove all Democrats that participated in this walkout from all chair positions.
It is fascinating that the state Democrats are really participating in an illegal filibuster action while the national Democrats are condemning U.S. Senate Republicans of practicing a legal filibuster action.
The Texas House Democrats are doing an illegal, unprofessional and really non-Texan action. Texans don’t run from a fight. Texans fight against all odds, not run and hide.
What follows is the text of the Lamar County Republican Party Executive Committee’s resolution:
Whereas certain Democrat representatives have left the state during the called special session of the Legislature,
Therefore, be it resolved the Lamar County Republican Party Executive Committee calls upon the speaker of the House of Representatives to strip each and every Democrat representative that left the state during the called special session of the Legislature from every committee assignment, and replace those individuals with ones faithful to their duties and the state Constitution.
Signed by Lamar County Republican Party Chair Ray Null and 14 precinct chairs.
Carroll “Ray” Null
Paris
