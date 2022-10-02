pink ribbon.jpg

October is breast cancer awareness month and The Paris News offers a hearty thank you to the Paris Emergency Medical Services Staff which is dressing in pink items this month to help raise awareness for the disease. In September of this year the staff sold pink T-shirts and this month will wear gloves to raise funds to fight the cancer.

Each year in the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. About 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer. Black women have a higher rate of death from breast cancer than white women, the Center for Disease Control website says.

