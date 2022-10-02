October is breast cancer awareness month and The Paris News offers a hearty thank you to the Paris Emergency Medical Services Staff which is dressing in pink items this month to help raise awareness for the disease. In September of this year the staff sold pink T-shirts and this month will wear gloves to raise funds to fight the cancer.
Each year in the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. About 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer. Black women have a higher rate of death from breast cancer than white women, the Center for Disease Control website says.
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, many breast cancer symptoms are invisible and not noticeable without a professional screening, but some symptoms can be caught early just by being proactive about your breast health. Keep your breast health in check with the Know the Symptoms guide today. Go to https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-symptoms-and-signs, to order a copy.
Both candidates for lieutenant governor, the current one, Dan Patrick, and challenger, Mike Collier, were in Paris last week to explain their reasons for seeking the office.
Thanks to them for including Paris on their campaign swings to get people to the poll in November.
During his talk, Patrick said the political race he is in is not a battle between Democrats and Republicans rather between darkness and light.
Collier talked about finally fixing the state’s power grid, expanding Medicare and protecting individual rights.
Good news from the Paris Economic Development Corp. with the announcement of Lionshead Specialty Tire & Wheel coming to town to the tune of about 40 new jobs and a $20-million facility in the PEDC’s Northwest Industrial Park.
PEDC supported the attraction of Lionshead with a land grant, cash for jobs created and tax abatements via the city and county, according to an official.
