I see again the City Council wants to go with the revalue of homes instead of the tax rate. Even with another rollback on the tax rate, by revalue our taxes will still go up. This isn’t right. I wish the governor would put a stop to this kind of thing, and with everyone still hurting from this virus thing, the city is spending money they don’t have.
I see where they added two more people to the Paris Economic Development Corp. For my choice, they could have gotten rid of the five they already have and do away with the PEDC.
On moving the monument by the courthouse, people have already voted once to leave it alone. Where are our constitutional rights on wanting it to remain? Leave it alone.
Bill Walker
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.